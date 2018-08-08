Seven Generations Energy (VII) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VII. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.41.
Shares of Seven Generations Energy opened at C$16.54 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.62 and a 1 year high of C$21.25.
In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$50,692.80. Also, insider Jordan Johnsen sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$66,209.36. Insiders have sold a total of 37,987 shares of company stock worth $622,704 over the last three months.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.