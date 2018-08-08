Servicesource International (SREV) Announces Earnings Results

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Shares of SREV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,217. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SREV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicesource International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

