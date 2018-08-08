SendGrid Inc (SEND) Insider Sells $493,980.24 in Stock

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $493,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SendGrid stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,574. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. SendGrid Inc has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.03.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. research analysts anticipate that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEND. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SendGrid in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEND. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $16,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SendGrid in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

