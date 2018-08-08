Semtech Co. (SMTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,130.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc Pegulu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech opened at $50.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Semtech has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.