Selig Zises Acquires 500 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Selig Zises bought 500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $12,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 17th, Selig Zises bought 500 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $12,260.00.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.86. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 326,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 89.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 275.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 price target on shares of Esquire Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

