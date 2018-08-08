Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group opened at $61.05 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.47 per share, for a total transaction of $61,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 9,888 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $553,826.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

