Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Insider Sells $816,211.62 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) insider David S. Chernow sold 41,202 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $816,211.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 891,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEM opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 167,962 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 213,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 466,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 107,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

