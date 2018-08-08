Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. TNB Financial grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 37,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 849,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline traded up $0.11, reaching $40.93, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 44,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,216. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,636,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.