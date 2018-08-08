Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

SCHG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.99. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,943. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

