Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) will be announcing its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. On average, analysts expect Second Sight Medical Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products opened at $1.66 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.08.

In other Second Sight Medical Products news, VP Edward David Randolph sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $31,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregg Williams purchased 23,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $38,473.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 294,106 shares of company stock valued at $535,702 and sold 27,213 shares valued at $54,164. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EYES has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

