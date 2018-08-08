Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) will be announcing its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. On average, analysts expect Second Sight Medical Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Second Sight Medical Products opened at $1.66 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.08.
EYES has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.
Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.
