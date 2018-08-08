SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment traded up $3.80, reaching $24.93, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,403,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John T. Reilly sold 11,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

