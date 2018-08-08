Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Emerge Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMES. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Emerge Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Emerge Energy Services stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Emerge Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.