Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

SDLP stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Seadrill Partners has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 1.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDLP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of April 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

