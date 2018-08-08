SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315,847 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $77,822,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 492,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% in the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after acquiring an additional 402,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares opened at $114.59 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

