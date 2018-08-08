SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTD. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. opened at $23.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

