SCS Group (SCS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of SCS Group opened at GBX 212.10 ($2.75) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. SCS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127.13 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.07).

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture and flooring products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

