SCS Group (SCS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of SCS Group opened at GBX 212.10 ($2.75) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. SCS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127.13 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.07).
SCS Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.