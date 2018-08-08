Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF opened at $67.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.73 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

