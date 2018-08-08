Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Position Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.