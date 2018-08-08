Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.