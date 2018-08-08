School Specialty (SCOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. School Specialty had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $99.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOO opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. School Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

In other School Specialty news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $7,992,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

School Specialty Company Profile

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, special needs and education products, early childhood offerings, classroom technology, planning and student development, and school health and furniture; and project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

