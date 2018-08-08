Schaeffler AG (SHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.94 ($17.38).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($14.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of SHA traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €12.54 ($14.58). 1,624,973 shares of the company traded hands. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

