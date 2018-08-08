Saturna Capital CORP Buys 800 Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 5,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 332,859 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 262,858 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,839,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 488,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 207,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $121.52 on Monday. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

