Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was up 159.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics traded down $0.25, hitting $13.80, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,003. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,700. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

