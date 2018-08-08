Sandy Spring Bank Has $11.24 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index comprises approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,528,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,888,000 after purchasing an additional 749,723 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 21.7% in the second quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,169,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 30.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,796,000 after purchasing an additional 236,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 181.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,008,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $905.35 and a 12-month high of $1,088.00.

