Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,350,000 after purchasing an additional 318,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,010 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,842,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,999 shares of company stock worth $234,152. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NVS opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

