Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (SDT) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.00

News coverage about Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.5566762010846 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE SDT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 134,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,593. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 66.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

