Sandler O’Neill Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) in a research report released on Friday. Sandler O’Neill currently has a $19.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Heritage Insurance opened at $15.06 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.03 million. equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,892.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

