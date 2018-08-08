salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $823,012.21 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $823,012.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,881.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $787,204.24.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $837,175.49.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Parker Harris sold 2,204 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $313,629.20.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $288,394.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $276,586.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Parker Harris sold 2,050 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $283,064.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Parker Harris sold 1,808 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $244,007.68.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $226,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $215,322.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Parker Harris sold 1,700 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.93, for a total value of $215,781.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,284. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after buying an additional 280,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,328,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $726,866,000 after buying an additional 98,481 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 5,132,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $700,133,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,172,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,188,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

