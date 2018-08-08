Safe Exchange Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,123.00 (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $33.75 million and approximately $39,123.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.01020576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003952 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005000 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00043623 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

