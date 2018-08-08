Sabre (SABR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sabre's second-quarter results benefitted from strong adoption of its solutions at its Travel Network and Hospitality Solutions business segments. The company has a diversified clientele, which includes online and offline travel agencies, airlines as well as hotel companies. This improves visibility into the company’s revenue growth trajectory. Moreover, Sabre’s collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services for the cloud infrastructure of its SaaS based solutions is positive. However, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition in the travel distribution market are headwinds. Sabre’s Travel Network segment is prone to pricing pressure from travel suppliers. Additionally, the company has to comply with the new regulations of the industry as well like the new distribution capability standard introduced by The International Air Transport Association. These tend to increase costs.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 296,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,859. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,873,441 shares of company stock valued at $265,885,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Sabre by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Sabre by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabre by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

