Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabra Health Care REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4600012395855 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$21.91” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

