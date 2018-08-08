S&T (SANT) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. equinet set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

SANT stock opened at €25.56 ($29.72) on Tuesday. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €9.93 ($11.55) and a fifty-two week high of €22.98 ($26.72).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

