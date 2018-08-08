Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties opened at $85.39 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $409,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,463.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $201,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,048. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.