RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect RXi Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RXi Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.08, hitting $1.51, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 49,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.31. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

RXII has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

