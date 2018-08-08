Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group opened at $28.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $881.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.