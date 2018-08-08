Rudolph Technologies Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (RTEC)

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, August 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rudolph Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies opened at $27.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $907.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Rudolph Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo Berlinghieri sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $135,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $339,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $919,002. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

