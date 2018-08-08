Royal Gold (RGLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold opened at $84.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.96.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 6,256 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $563,290.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,402.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,236 shares of company stock worth $4,120,565 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.