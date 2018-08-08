Royal Gold (RGLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Gold traded down $0.06, reaching $83.12, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 479,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins set a $98.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.96.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

