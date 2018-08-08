Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) Receives $79.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.10 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,485. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.29). Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

