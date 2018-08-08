Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for NMI (NMIH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.

NMI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NMI has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that NMI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,925 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in NMI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NMI by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

