Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for NMI (NMIH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.94.
NMI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NMI has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,925 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in NMI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NMI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NMI by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
