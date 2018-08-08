Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $48.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $844,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,920.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $636,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,093 shares of company stock worth $1,700,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.