Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for SPX Flow (FLOW)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) in a research note published on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPX Flow from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

SPX Flow traded up $0.65, reaching $46.41, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 1,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

