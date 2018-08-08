Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Humana (HUM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $318.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.58.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.17. 6,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $327.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $306,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.40, for a total value of $3,433,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

