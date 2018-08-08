Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Humana (HUM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $318.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.58.
Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.17. 6,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $327.44.
In other Humana news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.01, for a total value of $306,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.40, for a total value of $3,433,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.
