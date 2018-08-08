Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 901,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 194,253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,983,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 33,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $275,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.60. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $83.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.