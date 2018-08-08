Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pembina Pipeline (PPL) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

Pembina Pipeline opened at C$47.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.60 and a 12-month high of C$47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Douglas James Arnell acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,790.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,311 shares of company stock valued at $58,983 over the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

