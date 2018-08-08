Royal Bank of Canada Has $551,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUS opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In related news, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $269,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,663.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,440. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

