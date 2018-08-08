Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFGP opened at $16.07 on Monday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

