Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,998 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $460.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

CIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price target on City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

