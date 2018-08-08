Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 11,362 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 352.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,181,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 651.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,658 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,326,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 72,048 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 222,651 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 6,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $284,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,468.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,612 shares of company stock worth $1,805,616. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.05. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

