Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Rockwell Collins worth $31,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COL. Motco grew its stake in Rockwell Collins by 79.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 58.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Collins opened at $136.94 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.01.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

